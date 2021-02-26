How PayPal is allocating its $535 million commitment to fight economic inequality

Last summer, after the killing of George Floyd and national protests, PayPal made a $530 million commitment to support Black- and minority-owned businesses and fight economic inequality.

In a conversation for Fast Company’s video series, “The Work in Progress,” PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and executive vice president of global sales Peggy Alford confirmed the company has increased its commitment to $535 million and discussed how the allocation of those funds is going.

“We invested in venture companies that invest in people of color, in Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs to help that gap that exists as well,” says Schulman. “We’ve already put into place well north of $300 million today.”

The company has dedicated $15 million to a PayPal Empowerment Grant program, in direct support of Black-owned businesses. “Forty percent of Black-owned businesses were going under,” says Schulman. “So these grants—which were not loans—were one of the things that was like, ‘here’s money to get through this moment.'”

Alford says that they’ve also been soliciting feedback from employees about how to most effectively disburse the funds. “When we made the [original] $530 million commitment, what we realized is that we were going to need to rely on the expertise of our employees, [who] come from communities across the world.”

WATCH: How PayPal is actually closing the racial wealth gap