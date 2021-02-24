A harried CEO asks: How do I decide what decisions to make?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. So many people are asking me to make decisions. Which ones should I make, and which ones should I ask the team to make?

—Harried CEO of a late-stage private company

Dear CEO,

A lot of times, people want the boss to make the decisions. That is their natural default. And this can make us feel good and even become addicting, but it’s not scalable and can be a trap.

As effective leaders, our job is to empower others. If someone else can do it, that’s good; it’s an opportunity for them to grow and for you to focus on other matters. You should always be working to empower people to make crucial decisions. That means you have to train everybody to make effective decisions. This might start earlier than you think. It begins with architecting the principles and values of the organization so decisions can be made efficiently and without controversy. There must be awareness and alignment in advance of decisions being made, so that people know there’s a clear way to handle things. Like anything, you should not try to create a new process in the middle of a storm—preparation and training should happen before the storm hits.