Suffering from to-do list defeat? Here’s how to take back control

In my attorney days, I had a to-do list for each active case, which I carried with me from meeting to meeting like security blankets. Truth be told, I loved my to-do lists. But with working 12-plus-hour days and feeling like I never accomplished quite enough in the day, I actually thought I was bad at time management.

Back then, even on days I rocked it and completed a huge brief, I’d go to cross the brief off one of my many to-do lists, only to see the 48 other things I didn’t get done. My pride in completing my big project deflated, even though there was no way I could have gotten the whole to-do list done in a single day in the first place. That unwarranted feeling of never quite keeping up (much less getting ahead), and therefore never quite being good enough, is what I call To-Do List Defeat.

To-do lists make us think we should be able to get it all done now, and when we don’t, we feel bad about ourselves and unmotivated to get up to do it all over again tomorrow.

The good news is there’s another approach to managing tasks and time that helps you set realistic expectations and actually meet them—something the never-ending, all-taunting to-do list fails at. This approach helps you feel accomplished about what you got done today instead of feeling bad about what you didn’t, and realistically couldn’t, do.

Block your tasks

When you’re looking at your to-do list, every item looks the same. Each takes up a single line, but some tasks take 15 minutes while other projects take 15 hours. When using a to-do list, every time you sit down to figure out what to do next, you have to think through how long each item will take, what you have time and energy for right now, and what you need to prioritize.

Instead, to create realistic expectations of what we can and should fit into a single day of work, we need to tie our tasks to the amount of time they’ll take to complete. By blocking time for each task in your calendar, it’s much easier to protect adequate time for each task, prioritize your tasks based on their deadlines and importance, and get an objective sense of how full your workload is.