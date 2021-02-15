A 3-step scientific approach to better DE&I training

The height of the Black Lives Matter movement in June last year brought a much-needed spotlight to the racial biases that bring emotional, mental, and physical harm to the BIPOC community. We have been in a diversity crisis for too long, and change is far past due.

When you consider the slew of layoffs and CEO resignations across industries (from Audrey Gelman to Greg Glassman) due to racial insensitivity and inequity—and surveys reaffirming that BIPOC employees often feel unheard and unsafe at work—it’s clear that noninclusive work environments are both pervasive and damaging. So why are companies still struggling to provide effective diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) training?

Scientific research has shown that the way our brains build associations and categorize behaviors actually makes it very difficult to quickly unlearn well-developed behaviors and thinking patterns. Unfortunately, most workplace training glosses over this fact and fails to provide effective learning structures. That being said, if we use learning research and new technologies to reconstruct how we approach DE&I training, we may be able to achieve lasting, positive change.

The science behind unlearning

A common misconception I encounter when talking about training is that you absolutely need to “unlearn” biased thinking in order to fix problematic behavior, especially if it’s been ingrained for a long time. While there is some merit to this, it’s not a practical solution for workplace training. Psychology and cognitive science research have shown that the brain “protects” well-learned, complex behaviors (such as bias) by not allowing access to the neural connections that are responsible for that learning, making it difficult to modify them. Training someone to unlearn a behavior (such as unconscious bias toward a certain individual or group) means that you need to rewire the way that that person thinks about and categorizes that action.

The difficulty in “rewiring” those connections is that complex behaviors such as bias are learned over a lifetime, with the implication that unlearning them will take a similarly substantial effort. A recent set of psychological studies indicates that the process for unlearning a given concept requires that new associations form for that concept. A simple, everyday example that many of us can now relate to is learning to communicate over video chat. The first few interactions on video chat are fumbly and awkward. The unwritten rules of face-to-face communication don’t totally translate to this new, virtual world, particularly in large groups. But over time norms and customs emerge, and our video chats become much more intuitive. Interestingly these new rules that we use to communicate over video chat were never written or formalized. Learning them required hours of video chats, learning about what works and what doesn’t. This is similar to the type of learning required to train individuals in the workplace.

In the case of DE&I, this requires changing the way someone associates a noninclusive action with the concept of noninclusivity. This learning isn’t trivial and may require hours of sustained training—something that is well beyond the one-off training with a handful of examples that most organizations use for DE&I. In order for unlearning to truly take place, it’s critical to activate the same “inputs” that occur in the real world. For example, let’s say an employee tends to assume that older co-workers are technologically incapable and often talks down to their older co-workers. This assumption and behavior need to be unlearned and reclassified as noninclusive. Effective training would need to play back that specific microaggression as it would happen in the workplace and then ask the learner to correctly classify that behavior. The issue here, as highlighted above, is that there will be a steep and long learning curve because individuals may automatically misclassify. This can be overcome with enough practice and direct, corrective feedback, but it may take more time than most DE&I workplace trainings currently provide.