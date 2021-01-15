Bumble files to go public

Bumble is looking to spread some love on the Nasdaq.

The six-year-old dating app where women make the first move reveled its plans to go public Friday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. In its prospectus, Bumble reveled a net loss of $84.1 million on revenue of $376.6 million for the period between January 29 to September 30 of last year. In all of 2019, the company generated $488.9 million, up 36% from the year before.

Bumble, which also owns Badoo, said it has 42.1 million monthly users between all of its services and that 2.4 million are paid. Among its paid users, 1.1 million are paying specifically for Bumble, the company says.

Bumble was founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, a cofounder of Tinder, which is now part of the conglomerate of dating apps owned by Match Group. Private equity giant Blackstone Group took a majority stake in Bumble in 2019.

Fast-growing tech startups have been increasingly eager to cash in on an IPO market that doesn’t seem to want to quit. This week alone saw market debuts from payments platform Affirm and the resale platform Poshmark, among others.

Friday’s filing from Bumble does not reveal an intended share price or date for the offering. However, Bloomberg reported last month that the company was seeking a valuation of between $6 billion and $8 billion.

Perhaps it can list in time for Valentine’s Day!