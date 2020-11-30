How to watch ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’ special live on ABC without cable

Disney Theatrical Productions, once a booming if relatively small sliver of the Walt Disney Company, has had to work extra hard to get its share of the spotlight since the coronavirus pandemic sidelined live theater. But Disney continues to figure out new ways to extract value from its live musicals.

Tonight, the Disney-owned ABC broadcast network will air a new installment of its singalong series—this one a holiday version—complete with performances from the likes of BTS, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and more.

The one-hour event, hosted by Ryan Secrest, will also feature the casts of the stage musicals The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen on stage at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Disney’s Broadway house, for the first time since theaters were shuttered in March. And not that you needed another reason to watch, but the special will help raise awareness for a number of charities as part of Disney’s Feed the Love campaign.

The Disney Holiday Singalong airs on ABC tonight (Monday, November 30) at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your phone, computer, or TV, you’ll need access to ABC, which you can watch on a number of live-streaming services. I’ve rounded up some choices below.

Subscription streaming services

ABC is available as part of a bundle on most major stand-alone streaming services. These are paid services, but you might be able to get a free week if you’re a new customer. Check your zip code before signing up.

Free streaming services

If you live in one of the markets served by Locast, a nonprofit streaming service for broadcast networks, that’s always worth a try. Find Locast here.

ABC’s website and mobile apps

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider, you can stream ABC live on the website (abc.go.com/watch-live) or through its mobile apps on iOS and Android. Find the apps here.