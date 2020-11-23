Watch the mind-blowing skills of the farmworkers harvesting your Thanksgiving dinner

Here’s a woman picking a bunch of parsley every two to three seconds:

Parsley workers earn around $1.90 per crate of 60-65 bundles. The skill of the worker here is astonishing. Video is from near Oxnard. pic.twitter.com/8MDov88SeS

A skilled worker can harvest turnips even faster:

Charlie showed us how he harvests turnips. He's paid piece rate – he earns $1.50 every 2 buckets. He is the fastest in his crew and averages 24-26 buckets/hr.

Rushing without skill could easily cost you a finger. pic.twitter.com/myfwdpi1Ke

