Watch out Facebook, Apple’s ad tracking user protections are still on track

Back in June during Apple’s first online-only Worldwide Developer’s Conference, the majority of the excitement, as usual, surrounded the glossy new features coming to iOS. In this case, the home screen widgets and major Messages improvements were among the big draws. However, Apple, as always, also announced more privacy features coming to its mobile operating systems–including approximate location, camera and microphone indicators, and a feature known as App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which gives users control over how much they allow apps to track them for advertising purposes.

While decidedly not as sexy as home screen widgets, Apple’s new privacy features–specifically ATT–made waves across the industry. ATT was a game-changer when it comes to user privacy protections. It would allow users to opt-out of apps tracking them across apps and websites. Such tracking allows apps and ad networks to collect massive amounts of data about user habits–data which many believe is intrusive.

Now, thanks to ATT, an app would need to ask permission from a user to track them across apps and websites on their iPhone before the app could access such data about them. If the user opted out, the app would have no choice but to comply. The ATT system, in other words, gave users as much control over ad tracking as other iOS privacy features–for example, Photos library access–gives users control over what other personal data apps can aquire.

The ATT controls were praised by everyone from ordinary users to privacy groups. And they were condemned by–you guessed it–app giants like Facebook, who warned that Apple giving users more control over their privacy in such a way could hit the social media giant’s Audience Network publisher revenue by as much as 50%.

But fast forward to September 2020. Shortly before the release of iOS 14, Apple announced its ATT system would be delayed. Apple said the delay was to give developers a little more time in implementing the technical changes in their own systems and codebases that ATT required. That delay, naturally, led to unfounded claims Apple was capitulating to the likes of Facebook and Google–and fears that the company might scrap ATT altogether. The delay even led to numerous civil and human rights organizations recently publishing an open letter to Apple condemning the postponement, saying it would “continue to enable other companies’ mass privacy violations.”

In other words, ATT’s introduction and then subsequent delay saw Apple in the unenviable position of having no one happy with it. The big ad-based tech companies like Facebook weren’t happy that ATT was still on the horizon, and privacy organizations weren’t happy because ATT wasn’t coming fast enough.

Rock. Apple. Hard place.