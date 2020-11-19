Why returned goods from your online shopping splurges are ending up on eBay

As the holiday season approaches, stores looking to sell off returned merchandise are turning to a new outlet: independent merchants on eBay.

Online sales have soared thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, with second-quarter e-commerce sales up more than 44% above last year’s numbers, according to Commerce Department data. That’s a trend that’s expected to continue through the holiday shopping season, according to a recent report from market research company eMarketer.

But those items bought online aren’t just moving from retailers to consumers. Increased online sales mean increased returns, according to Optoro, a Washington, D.C.-based tech company that provides technology to retailers including Best Buy, Target, Ikea, and Staples to help them process returned items in more streamlined ways for both consumers and employees.

“We’re really focused on solving this problem at scale with the biggest retailers,” says CEO Tobin Moore.

Online sales typically generate three to five times the returns of brick-and-mortar purchases, where people have more chance to examine goods before they buy, according to the company. Even before the pandemic, in 2019, more than $300 billion in merchandise was returned to stores including online merchants in the United States, according to January report from retail tech company Appriss Retail.

“They’re going out on a limb more often and taking more risks, buying things without seeing them in person, which can lead to higher return rates,” Moore says.

Companies have a serious incentive to make the returns process as easy as possible: Consumers are more likely to continue shopping at stores where they had good experiences returning merchandise. The returns process can be facilitated by online portals built with Optoro’s software that guides consumers to mail in merchandise or drop it off at brick-and-mortar locations. And stores can take items received at their warehouses and stores and more efficiently route them to their next destinations before they take up too much space, whether that means putting them back on shelves for resale, selling them to resellers, or donating them to charity. Optoro offers machine-learning-based tools to help quickly classify returns as they come in.