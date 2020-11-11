How to watch the 2020 CMA Awards live on ABC without cable

Country music’s biggest stars will gather in Nashville tonight (“safely,” according to the organizers) for the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards, aka the CMA Awards.

Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the event will mark the latest attempt by a major awards show to try and salvage this much-maligned year from the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic. It will feature performances by Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and others. (You can check out the full list of nominees and performances here.) In a statement, CMA’s chief executive described the ceremony environment as “fully safe and physically distant.”

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place tonight (Wednesday, November 11) at 8 p.m. ET. It will air live in Eastern and Central time zones and again at 8 p.m. PT in Pacific and Mountain time zones. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your computer, smartphone, or TV, you’ll need access to ABC either via the website, mobile apps, or a streaming service. We’ve rounded up some choices below:

Stream on a streaming service

ABC is available in most areas as part of a bundle on a number of stand-alone streaming services, including:

Check your zip code before signing up to make sure ABC is available in your area.

Stream on Locast

This is a nonprofit service that lets you stream broadcast networks for free in 23 markets. Find Locast here.

Stream on ABC’s website or mobile apps

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV company, you can watch the awards on abc.go.com/watch-live or via ABC’s iOS and Android mobile apps.