Google Photos’s promise of unlimited free storage is going away

When Google Photos launched in 2015 with the promise of free, unlimited photo storage, the pitch was that you’d never have again to worry about photo management. Because of that promise, Google Photos quickly became one of the company’s most popular services, hitting one billion users last year .

But now, Google has a different message for those users who flocked to the service: Time to pay up.

Starting on June 1, 2021, Google will begin counting new photo and video uploads toward users’ storage limits, even for the compressed “high-quality” images that Google stores for free today. Existing photos and videos won’t count toward the storage limit, but for anyone who keeps using the service, the core promise of unlimited free storage is effectively going away. After using up Google’s 15 GB of free storage, you’ll have to pay for a Google One storage plan starting at $2 per month for 100GB. (One exception: Users of all current and previous Google Pixel phones still get unlimited uploads.)

“For the people who never want to pay, we are committed to offering a free product within those 15 GB starting in June,” says Google Photos VP Shimrit Ben-Yair. “But for those who want to go beyond that, we have our [Google] One storage tiers.”

Altering the deal

Ben-Yair says the policy change arose from the way the service has grown. In 2017, people were uploading 1.2 billion photos and videos per day (or roughly 8.4 billion uploads per week). Now, Google says it handles 28 billion new photos and videos every week, and is already hosting about four trillion photos total. While Ben-Yair won’t comment on whether Google Photos loses money on the cost of all that storage, she says the current growth makes the service harder to sustain as a free service.

“I think that people are uploading much more content than initially,” she says. “When we launched Google five years ago, the upload velocity that we had then, versus today’s mobile world, is a lot different.”

On a related note, Google’s also taking steps to purge some of the data it already has. A new policy will allow Google to delete users’ data from any service where they’re inactive for at least two years, and to delete any data that exceeds users’ storage limits after two years.