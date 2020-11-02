This app makes presenting in Zoom more effective—and even entertaining

Founder Phil Libin, onetime CEO of Evernote and now the head of the digital product studio All Turtles, which developed Mmhmm, says that as he saw himself and others in the industry on video calls, he realized that presentations like startup pitches that could be vivid in person came off as dull in typical videos.

“If you’re just in a postage stamp, Brady [Bunch] box Zoom call, none of us knew how to interact, how to be persuasive, how to be charismatic on video,” he says.

And yet Libin realized, that video clearly has the power to be entertaining. Plenty of programs are essentially televised presentations, such as traditional newscasts and reports by comedians such as John Oliver and the cast of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update. Libin’s team set out to allow Mmhmm, which is now available in beta, to enable people to easily create compelling and engaging video presentations on their own without needing the resources of a professional broadcast studio.

Using Mmhmm, you can choose from about 100 virtual backgrounds, from a trendy startup office to a Halloween-ready haunted house to outdoor scenes. Then, you can position live video of yourself and presentations and other materials you want to share atop that background. You can position yourself alongside or on top of what you’re discussing, from showing vacation slides on a virtual projection screen to—as Libin highlights in a demo video—shrinking yourself to get out of the way of information on a chart.

“It’s really meant to help you just not feel like an anonymous head in the box when you’re performing on video,” Libin says.

The Mmhmm software can serve as a virtual camera in apps such as Zoom and Google Meet, allowing you to share live video. You can also upload video after the fact to sharing platforms like YouTube. And multiple users can present at once through a “copilot” feature, synchronizing to use similar backgrounds or having the person speaking be the one who appears at each point in a video—a feature that’s been used by teachers doing joint online readings of children’s books.