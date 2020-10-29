CBS’ election special ‘Every Vote Counts’ puts the focus on a fair democratic process

This has been an unprecedented year on several fronts—and the 2020 election is proving no different.

Recent tallies show that more than 70 million people have voted early, which is more than 50% of total votes counted, early or otherwise, than 2016. That massive turnout extends to the often targeted youth population, with 18 to 29 year olds tripling and even septupling early voter ballots in such key states as Florida and Texas, respectively. The initial concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged mail-in voter suppression tactics would would keep voters at bay seem to be allayed.

On Thursday, October 29, at 9 p.m. Eastern, as a way to celebrate what’s already an historic election—and as a last push to encourage people to go to the polls—CBS is airing Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, a nonpartisan special co-hosted by Kerry Washington, America Ferrera, and Alicia Keys featuring a cavalcade of celebrities, Republican and Democratic politicians, and everyday voters.

“We wanted to create a space where it wasn’t about a particular candidate. We wanted to celebrate the idea that what we’re really passionate about is the voter,” Washington says. “‘It’s each person’s ability to have a voice and express their vote, that they matter to their family and their community and their democracy. That’s part of what this celebration is about.”

Although Washington, Ferrera, and Keys have all endorsed and/or campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they stress that Every Vote Counts is meant to be nonpartisan with the focus on advocating for a fair democracy. Of course, a fair democracy has seemed particularly out of reach in recent years with interference from foreign governments and rampant voter suppression.

“I am amongst a lot of people who are concerned that democracy itself is on the ballot this year,” Ferrera says. “And we can only try to preserve democracy and make our democracy better by standing up in this moment and defending it and showing up as the people that this government is meant to be for and by.”

“Even when we are struggling to have faith in our systems, we need to have faith in each other to hold those systems accountable,” Washington adds. “That’s part of why we wanted to create this special. We wanted to remind people of our collective power [and to] remind our elected officials that they work for us.”