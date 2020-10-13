Apple botched the relaunch of one of its most beloved features

Before Apple built its own smartphone processors—heck, before Apple even built its first smartphone—it introduced one of the greatest pieces of practical industrial design in recent history: Magsafe. Introduced in Apple’s Macbooks in 2006, it was a magnetic charging cable that snapped out of your hand and into your laptop, and started powering it immediately. And if you ever tripped over the cord, it just unplugged, making the whole thing klutz-proof.

Apple discontinued Magsafe in 2017 as it switched its laptops to the more common USB-C standard. And then, with the iPhone 12 launch this week, the company reintroduced it in a reimagined form. The new Magsafe doesn’t actually plug into any port at all. Instead, it’s like a coin that sticks to the back of your iPhone case to charge it. And that magnet is pretty powerful—it can even hold an iPhone to a stand on your car’s dashboard.

If you’re anything like me, you probably think it sounds like a relief not to have to literally plug your phone in to plug it in. Ports break down over time, whether it’s the Lightning port on iPhones, or the USB-C port on Android phones and Macbooks. My phones live for about a year before the repeated plugging and unplugging of power cords and headphones wears it down to pure fiddling and cursing territory.

The new Magsafe will leave the Lightning port free from the stress of charging. But unlike the wireless chargers Apple has offered in the past for iPhones, the magnetic part of Magsafe will help the corded power coin stick right in the perfect spot. (It’s similar to the magnetic charger that Apple offers for the Apple Watch, actually—though for whatever reason, Apple has never dubbed that a “Magsafe.”)

But Apple’s new design for Magsafe doesn’t enable the real benefit of its original Magsafe beyond its enjoyable snap out of your hand: It isn’t trip-proof. Given that the magnet is strong enough to hold your phone suspended, it seems that if you trip on the cable or knock it while the iPhone is plugged in on a desk, well, that means it’s going to the floor. Mag, yes. Safe, no.

Apple is also introducing Magsafe for iPhones as a premium product. The company has opted not to include charging adapters or headphones with iPhones any longer, citing environmental impact, and if you want Magsafe, you have to pay $40 on top of the price of the phone. Apple used to make good UX the selling point of its products—this so-called Apple Tax was something anyone who appreciated good design was willing to pay. Now, good UX is the selling point of its products’ products. It’s UX as late stage capitalism.

Most of all, however, I’m disappointed in this relaunch for how little it seems to have been considered across the line. Macbooks and iPads still use plain-old USB-C charging. I have to plug in my $2,700 Macbook Pro every day, hoping I don’t bust a port in the process, knowing that the Macbook Pro I plugged in a decade ago handled the job better. Meanwhile, several third-party manufacturers have actually copied the old Magsafe approach for USB-C adapter kits. Why doesn’t Apple have the sense to copy the companies already copying it?