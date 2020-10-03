How to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC without cable

After a long hiatus and a truncated season that ended with most of the cast filming socially distant sketches from their homes, Saturday Night Live is returning this weekend for its 46th season. Fast-developing news updates around President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis raise questions about how the NBC comedy show will handle the topic, but expect to see no shortage of politics-related lampoonery at Studio 8H in New York City.

Chris Rock will host the season opener, while Jim Carrey will appear as former Vice President Joe Biden. Maya Rudolph will return as Senator Kamala Harris, who is sure to get plenty of airtime over the next few weeks.

The 2020-21 season premiere of SNL airs tonight (Saturday, October 3) at 11:30 p.m. ET on the NBC broadcasting network. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your TV, computer, or phone, I’ve rounded up a few ways to do that below.

Free ways to watch or stream

Locast : This free nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks in 23 markets. Find it here

: This free nonprofit streaming service lets you watch broadcast networks in 23 markets. Find it here OTA antennas: If you have an over-the-air antenna, now is the time to bust it out and see you can get NBC that way.

Subscription-based streaming services

NBC is available as part of a bundle on a number of streaming services, many of which are offering free promotional periods for new subscribers:

Note that NBC may not be available in all markets, so check your zip code before signing up.

NBC website and mobile apps

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV company, you can stream NBC live on the network’s website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android.