Mark Cuban’s stimulus check proposal has a plot twist: ‘Use it or lose it’

Investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, of Shark Tank fame, is lending his voice to the chorus of people calling for recurring stimulus checks to Americans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuban, who owns the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks, told CNBC this week that every American household—regardless of income—should receive a $1,000 stimulus check every two weeks for the next two months. That’s 128 million households, from those living below the poverty level to billionaire Cuban himself.

But wait, there’s crucial twist: Households would have to spend each check within 10 days of receipt, or forfeit the cash.

“The whole goal is to get that money every two weeks into the economy,” Cuban told CNBC. He’s talking about $128 billion, biweekly. “Once businesses start having demand, even if they’re closed and working online, then there is a reason for them to be able to bring back employees and retain those employees if demand is sustained.”

If Americans weren’t required to spend the money, Cuban said, he thinks most would save it. And he’s not wrong: One study from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management found that for the $1,200 checks supplied in March by the federal rescue package, those with less than $500 in their bank accounts spent nearly half within 10 days, while those with more than $3,000 in their bank accounts left the funds in the vault.

“People are uncertain about their future, so rather than spending, they save,” said Cuban.

Unfortunately, saving defeats the purpose of the stimulus checks, which are meant to stimulate the economy. Cue Cuban’s “use it or lose it” plan, which the entrepreneur first pushed in May. Among his suggestions for usage were rent, mortgage, and candy.