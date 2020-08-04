Why buying TikTok is a smart move for Microsoft

The news late last week that Microsoft has been in negotiations to acquire the short-form video app TikTok was a bit surprising. Hearing business-focused Microsoft mentioned in the same sentence with the dancing and lip-syncing wonder that is TikTok didn’t sound quite right—at first. But upon further reflection, a Microsoft-TikTok tie-up begins to make more sense. In fact, a deal—if both companies are able to appease the Trump Administration—could be good news for Microsoft.

As TikTok has grown to 100 million U.S. users and climbed to the top of app store charts, Republicans and the White House have become increasingly worried that the app, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, will share the personal data of U.S. users with the Chinese government if asked. It’s a legitimate concern, as Chinese law gives the government power to demand data from China-based companies (TikTok has long said it has never given U.S. user data to the Chinese government, and says it would deny any such request).

But TikTok has been turned into a geopolitical football, another way for the Trump White House to punch back at China, which has banned hundreds of apps developed in the United States. Now, the Trump Administration wants an acquirer for TikTok’s U.S. business that can provide assurance that the user data of U.S. users will be locked down on servers within the country. Microsoft is angling to be the beneficiary of this whole situation, and it appears to have moved swiftly and leveraged its D.C. connections to do so. The company has reportedly been in talks with TikTok since early July, according to the Wall Street Journal, as whispers of a full ban on the app began to emerge from the Trump administration.

Given the political maneuverings at play, the Microsoft/TikTok deal could make other tech acquisitions look simple. On top of the considerable complexities of the deal itself, both companies must take the fluid posture and evolving demands of the White House into account. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Trump over the weekend to give Microsoft’s pitch for buying TikTok. It apparently worked, because Trump suddenly became open to the idea, after previously favoring a simple ban on the app. The company published an odd blog post on Sunday that merely confirmed Microsoft wants to buy TikTok while spending a lot of words praising and thanking Trump. Then, during a press briefing in the Rose Garden Monday, Trump added a new unprecedented demand. Not only does he want a chance to poke China in the eye by effectively transferring a crown jewel Chinese tech achievement to a U.S. company, but he also wants the U.S. Treasury to get a cut of the proceeds from the sale.

If Microsoft is able to manage the Trump Administration’s volatility, acquiring TikTok would be a real coup for the company. The app’s short-form video format, easy music integration, and simple editing tools inspire its users’ creativity and ingenuity. And the app’s interface brings out that compulsive, catnip response in users that makes venture capitalists’ and big tech companies’ hands sweat. It’s an app that resonates with teen and 20-something sensibilities, an attribute that’s seen as the holy grail for tech companies and brand advertisers.

A new hope for Microsoft

TikTok could help Microsoft establish itself as a real consumer tech player, after a long history of failures in the space. Its Bing search engine is very good, but has always been lost in the shadow of Google search. Microsoft bought the Finnish smartphone legend Nokia, hoping to catch the mobile wave at last, but the pairing was far from fruitful and Microsoft’s smartphone ambitions were largely abandoned when Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft in 2014. Microsoft gave live game streaming a go with Mixer, but that too failed to catch on and Microsoft shut down the business in June, ceding its users to Facebook. TikTok may be Microsoft’s big chance to get back in the consumer tech game.

TikTok could help Microsoft establish itself as a real consumer tech player, after a long history of failures.

One core reason the acquisition makes sense for Microsoft is TikTok can provide a connection with young users. But for Microsoft, this goes way beyond app marketing and ad targeting. It needs to get Gen Z and Millennials to buy into the Microsoft ecosystem later as they—and Microsoft—grow older. As research has shown, younger workers are likely to use a variety of software and apps, from Apple’s Facetime to Google Docs to Zoom, and are less likely to use Microsoft productivity tools just because their company wants them to. A TikTok acquisition might cast Microsoft in a different light with younger workers, and give the legacy brand more currency.