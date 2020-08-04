Hand sanitizer poisoning calls skyrocket 70% as the FDA’s full list of toxic products grows

The number of calls about hand sanitizer have skyrocketed 70% this year, according to new data from the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) released yesterday.

The number of cases between January 1 and August 2 was 21,074, up from 12,426 during the same period in 2019. More than 12,000 of the current ones involved children age 5 or younger.

None of the cases resulted in death, though 2% had moderate effects and 9%, minor effects.

The cases were highest in mid-July, with one day clocking close to 300 calls at the 55 U.S. poison control centers. Last month saw 5,097 calls, compared to 1,529 in July 2019.

The rise in incidents comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s list of hand sanitizers you shouldn’t use tops 100. Of concern are hand sanitizers that are made with methanol, don’t contain the required amount of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, or are manufactured in the same plant as methanol-contaminated items.

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, may be toxic when absorbed through the skin or eaten, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Hand sanitizer isn’t the only product causing problems. AAPCC’s National Poison Data System shows that the number of disinfectant exposure cases jumped 58% from the start of the year through yesterday, from 18,797 to 11,860. Those counts were highest in April. Kids aged 5 and below had an estimated 5,000 incidents and adults 20-39 had more than 4,000.