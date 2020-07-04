How this software company saw the opportunity—and went remote nearly overnight

Many companies have had to shift to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their teams stay safe and healthy—but it’s a massive undertaking.

In the case of software company monday.com, this was certainly the case. Before the pandemic, only 10% of the company’s 550 total team members worked remotely on a full-time basis.

But with the arrival of the coronavirus crisis, suddenly, 100% of the company was forced to begin working remotely. The process happened nearly overnight.

On top of this, they also managed to recruit an additional 150 new employees (a 27% increase in staff) over the past three months while the team adjusted amid the new work-from-home arrangement.

How did the team manage to do so? I spoke with a few members from the company to find out.

Successfully shifting to 100% remote work

Going 100% remote so quickly required intense work from the company’s operations team. They worked to ensure all employees had updated and accurate information at their fingertips, adjusted their business plan to maintain continuity, and made certain each team member had exactly what they needed to effectively work from home.

To this last point, the ops team focused on providing the right technology (like extra chargers, headphones, and videoconferencing software), and in some cases, even basic necessities like desks to those who needed them and mobile hotspots for people with internet connectivity issues.