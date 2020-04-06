Tesla shows off its COVID-19 ventilator made from Model 3 parts

Health systems around the world are in dire need of ventilators to help treat the most critical COVID-19 patients. These ventilators essentially breathe for a patient when their lungs become too inflamed or full to work by themselves and thus ensure enough oxygen is continuing to circulate around the body as the patient recovers.

Tesla is one of the many companies using their engineering know-how to turn to producing ventilators to be used on the front line, and in a video posted yesterday engineers at the company showed off their progress. In the video, you first see the Tesla prototype ventilator spread out over a table before seeing it fully assembled.

What’s notable about Tesla’s ventilator efforts is that the company is using parts from its Model 3 cars to build the devices. Tesla says it’s doing this because they know the car parts “really well” and know they are reliable and are also already available in volume. Model 3 parts used in the Tesla ventilators include a mixing chamber and vehicle controllers and several components of its Model 3 infotainment system, including the touchscreen and infotainment computer.

You can check out Tesla’s Model 3-borne ventilator in the video below.