Was your Marriott hotel data hacked again? Here’s how to check

For the second time in less than two years, Marriott says it’s been hacked.

Personal information for “up to approximately 5.2 million guests” was compromised this time around, the hotel giant announced this week. Exposed details include guests’ names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, loyalty account numbers, and room preferences. The information was accessed starting in the middle of January 2020 through an app used internally “to help provide services to guests,” according to the chain’s announcement. So far, no information about the hacker has been shared publicly.

Compared to the 500 million customers hit at the end of 2018, when Marriott’s Starwood reservation database was breached, this hack appears to be far less devastating. Likewise, in the latest breach, the exposed details do not appear to include credit card information, passwords, or PINs, Marriott says.

However, the “investigation is ongoing,” according to the hotel chain. That means the figures the chain is sharing could grow, as Wired notes.

There are a few ways to check if your personal information was compromised, Marriott says.

Check your email . The chain says it emailed affected customers on March 31 from this address: “marriott@email-marriott.com”

. The chain says it emailed affected customers on March 31 from this address: “marriott@email-marriott.com” Use this form to see which, if any, of your personal details were compromised.

to see which, if any, of your personal details were compromised. Call this number if you’re in the U.S. or Canada: +1-800-598-9655. If you’re based elsewhere, see Marriott’s disclosure page for more.

As always, beware of scammers who might try to take advantage of this news. The hotel chain says it will never call or email guests asking for “payment card information, other financial account information, online account information, or passwords.”