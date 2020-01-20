The most common days for people to call in ‘sick’ aren’t what you think

Feeling sick? Maybe just a bit hungover or want to eke out a little bit more of the weekend? Shoot, maybe you just had a whole day off for a holiday and now need time to recover from your family.

Well, you’re not alone. Or unique. It turns out across the country when you’re “sick,” so is everyone else. We analyzed our website traffic to find the days when the most people are playing hooky.

The results? Well, there’s a reason your boss is so suspicious.

Monday is by far the most popular day, with 20% of sick day searches occurring on the first day of the workday. Garfield was right, I guess, Mondays suck.

Friday is shockingly the least popular weekday according to our data.

Holidays heavily impact sick days. Seven of the 10 sickest days in 2019 were holiday-related.

The day after Christmas was the most popular day to skip work in 2019.

Super Sick Monday (the Monday after the Super Bowl) is notorious for work call-outs, but for 2019 didn’t quite make the top 10.

Daylight savings’ time and Martin Luther King Day also just missed the cut, but are prime contenders to make the 2020 list.

For this data, we turned to our own website traffic. We analyzed traffic patterns and visitors to our article on Tips for calling in sick even when you’re not. We looked at all website visits for 2019.

Since traffic fluctuations can make daily visitors alone an unreliable method for comparison, we measured traffic changes day over day to identify days where interest in calling in sick surged. The higher the day over day traffic increases, the more people calling in sick.

The 10 “sickest” days of 2019

12/26/2019 – Day after Christmas 4/22/2019 – Day after Easter 1/2/2019 – Day after New Year’s 5/13/2019 – Day after Mother’s Day 7/8/2019 – Monday after July 4th 8/12/2019 – Monday 3/18/2019 – Day after St. Patrick’s Day 10/21/2019 – Monday 6/24/2019 – Monday 1/7/2019 – Monday after New Year’s

Holidays are contagious apparently. People are significantly more likely to call in sick near a holiday. The day after Christmas had the highest surge rate, with an almost 400% increase. To put that into perspective, a “normal” surge is closer to 100%. In general, the closer the holiday is to a weekend, the greater the chance of people calling in sick.

Interestingly, July 4th was on Thursday in 2019. However, the holiday had a surge of call-outs the following Monday, not the immediate Friday following.