Magic Leap is going up against Microsoft and Google with its AR headset for businesses

Facing a consumer market that’s far from ready for augmented reality-based entertainment, the once-buzzy mixed reality company Magic Leap is setting its sights on the enterprise.

The Plantation, Florida-based company says it’s planning to offer a slightly updated version of its mixed reality headset and a set of spatial computing services specially designed to help corporations collaborate in virtual spaces.

It’s a logical next step for Magic Leap, which has now raised $2.6 billion in venture capital over eight funding rounds since 2014, and generated mountains of hype for its hologram-creating headset. But a recent report from The Information says the company sold only 6,000 units of the Magic Leap One Creator Edition in the first six months after it became available in April 2018—far short of Magic Leap’s CEO Rony Abovitz’s wildly optimistic goal of selling a million of the devices in the first year. The company’s shift toward the enterprise appears to be in response to this flagging demand from consumers—and positions Magic Leap to compete with both Google and Microsoft in building augmented reality applications for businesses.

Bringing virtual worlds to the enterprise

Mixed reality lenses insert layers of digital imagery within the physical world the wearer sees in front of them. Some companies are already using the technology to train employees, or facilitate collaboration in common digital spaces, or let remote experts weigh in on procedures, designs, or repairs. The technology’s biggest payoff for enterprises might be the cost savings from not having to fly employees in from far-flung locations to do these things in person.

These are same types of applications Magic Leap will offer businesses. The company says it’s been busy over the past 18 months working with a group of partners to develop mixed reality services that could be immediately useful in companies in many types of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and even aviation.

“We wanted not to approach this as an ‘if you build it they will come’ platform,” Magic Leap chief product officer Omar Khan says. “We wanted to provide plenty of tools and reference cases so that enterprises wouldn’t have to be asking how [they’re] going to leverage this technology.”

The first mixed reality services fall into four basic buckets: collaboration, location-based experiences, 3D visualization, and training.