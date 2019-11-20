Apple Music will now serve the tunes in Levi Strauss and Harrods retail stores

Apple’s streaming music ambitions are moving beyond the consumer. As the Wall Street Journal reports , Apple has partnered with PlayNetwork to deliver the music played in retail locations. Called Apple Music for Business, the service lets business owners sign up to have Apple deliver the tunes their customers hear in-store.

Not only will Apple Music for Business provide licensed music via continually updated playlists curated by humans, but it will also serve up music that matches with the retail store’s brand. Currently, Levi Strauss and Harrods stores are using the service, which has been in pilot mode for six months. During that time, the WSJ reports, Apple Music for Business has landed 25 accounts, which include “more than 10,000 store locations.”

Today’s rollout to businesses will also give retail stores the ability to make referral income from Apple Music for Business. According to the service’s official website, “The Apple Music platform enables you to extend your customers’ in-venue music experience and take it with them as they listen to playlists and discover more great music . . . When a customer starts an Apple Music trial from one of your branded links, you’ll receive a referral fee with no cap on earnings.”

While Apple will be providing the music and playlists, PlayNetwork will handle the operation of the service. Currently, PlayNetwork counts Estée Lauder and Starbucks among its clients, but it’s unknown if those establishments will be pivoting to Apple Music for Business. PlayNetwork did not reveal to the WSJ what the service costs, however as the music is provided for commercial purposes, you can bet it’s not the $9.99 per month fee consumers enjoy.