Casper’s CBD gummies are here to help you sleep when a mere mattress isn’t enough

Casper wants to help you get in the mood to sleep even before you lie down on one of its beds.

The mattress startup is launching a new line of gummies to help you catch some Zs with three other letters—CBD. They go on sale today on the Casper website and could offer a little extra help for the one in three people the company says have trouble sleeping at night.

The sleep-aiding munchers are the result of a partnership with the cannabidiol company Plus and talks that started a year ago. The new product line is called “PLUS sleep.” Each gummy—purple to reflect its chamomile and blackberry tea flavor—contains 25 milligrams of CBD and one milligram of melatonin.

If you like to count dollars rather than sheep, know that a 14-gummy tin of the stuff will run you $35.

“We’re seeing the evolution of CBD products in the consumer landscape,” Philip Krim, Casper’s cofounder and CEO, tells Fast Company. “What is so exciting about launching now is it’s conceived around sleep. It’s become the killer application for the CBD market.”

And what would a new CBD product be without a celebrity spokesman? In this case, it’s singer John Legend, according to Plus CEO Jake Heimark.

Insomniacs in seven states and overseas are out of luck, though. Plus doesn’t ship to Hawaii, Alaska, South Dakota, Idaho, Mississippi, Iowa, and Oklahoma, the company said.