British Airways to passengers: Don’t bother showing up at the airport for the next two days

British Airways has announced that is has canceled virtually 100% of its flights worldwide today and tomorrow, Monday, September 9, and Tuesday, September 10. The flight cancelations are due to the planned British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) strikes, which are now in effect after British Airways and the pilots’ union could not come to an agreement.

We put forward a proposal to BA management last Wednesday that would have enabled us to call off the strikes for Monday and Tuesday. BA didn't reply.#BAstrike https://t.co/xV8gWKYNwS (1/2) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) September 8, 2019

From each organization’s recent tweet it’s obvious neither side wants to take the blame for the lack of flights. As a result of the collapse of talks, British Airways said, “With no detail from BALPA on which pilots would strike, we had no way of predicting how many would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly, so we had no option but to cancel nearly 100% our flights.”

Regardless, British Airways says passengers scheduled to fly today and tomorrow should still check their flight status in the Manage My Booking section of their BA account. However, it’s not wise to get your hopes up that you’ll be on the lone BA flight taking off today or tomorrow.

British Airways says that passengers will be allowed to rebook or get a refund for their flight via the Manage My Booking section of their BA account. Passengers can also call BA directly to see if BA can get them on a flight with an alternate airline.

And more bad news for BA passengers. Another planned strike is coming up on September 27 if BA and BALPA can’t come to an agreement before then. If you want to keep travel delays to a minimum, you might want to consider booking with another airline if you are traveling on that date.