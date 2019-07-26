SpaceX successfully flies its Mars “Starhopper” rocket for the first time

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX successfully flew its “Starhopper” rocket last night for the first time. The Starhopper rocket is a prototype of the “Starship” vehicle that Musk says will eventually fly up to 100 people to the moon and Mars at one time.

Starhopper flight successful. Water towers *can* fly haha!! — e^???????? (@elonmusk) July 26, 2019

It’s unclear just how high up the Starhopper flew, but SpaceX previously said it was intending to fly the craft about 65 feet in the air. After the rocket successfully lifted off from a SpaceX test facility in Boca Chica Beach, Texas, Musk declared “Starhopper flight successful” on Twitter and posted two videos, one showing the craft in flight via an engine cam and the other via a drone cam.