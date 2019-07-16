Elon Musk’s SpaceX shows off VR Hyperloop so you can glimpse the future of travel

Elon Musk knows how to stay busy. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took time out of his Model X production and space-shuttle hustle to play spokesmodel in California for Hyperloop . Musk hosted the unveiling of the most in-depth virtual reality experience of the Hyperloop yet, giving the public a real glimpse of what the futuristic transportation could look like, and it’s less like a gerbil habitrail than a sleek metro system.

The vision of what might be the transportation of the future comes courtesy of Delft Hyperloop, from the Netherlands’ Delft University of Technology, while the VR experience was created by INDG and AltSpace. It’s all to help the public understand the real-world application of its prototype.

The unveiling comes before the 2019 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition gets underway on July 21, where 20 student teams from around the world work to design and build the best high-speed pod. This will be Delft Hyperloop’s third time in the contest, after winning first place in 2017. This year, Delft Hyperloop is preparing to try and hit the fastest top speed recorded for a hyperloop pod, when it sends its “Atlas 02” careening down a 1.25 km test track at SpaceX later this week.

Check out the video ahead, and try to envision yourself—and thousands of other haggard office drones—commuting through this station every day: