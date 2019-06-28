Heat wave brings record-high temp of 114 degrees in France

June 28, 2019 is a day that people in France will remember for a long time, but not with pleasure. Instead, they’ll recall sweating through the hottest temperatures the country has ever recorded, as a heatwave that’s been plaguing the country all week reached a crescendo of 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

It’s not just France that’s shattering records: The heatwave extends across Europe. Gizmodo reports:

The sizzling weather toppled June temperature records in Andorra, Luxembourg, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany on Thursday. All countries saw at least one site top at least 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) save mountainous Luxembourg which “only” cracked 36.8 degrees Celsius (98.2 degrees Fahrenheit). High temperatures have caused Germany to slow traffic on the Autobahn for fear the road would buckle and sparked wildfires due to self immolating poop.

The cause of these oven-like conditions is technically a high-pressure system that’s locking in heat moving upward from the Equator. But you could also call it climate change.