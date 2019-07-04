How to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks live on NBC without cable

Few traditions are more distinctly American than a cacophonous pyrotechnic display in the middle of a major city, and for people who like their American traditions with a dash of big-box retail branding, there’s no better display than the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in New York City.
This year’s explosive event is getting a new location at the Brooklyn Bridge in the lower East River, where organizers are promising an “unparalleled barrage of color, light, and sound.” Tens of thousands of shells and effects will launch from the famous bridge and four barges positioned near the Seaport District’s Pier 17. It should be quite the spectacle.
The 43rd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are set to begin at approximately 9:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC, the event’s official broadcasting partner.
If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the fireworks live on a computer, smartphone, or smart TV, you have a few different options. Of course, NBC is available over the air with a digital antenna, but if you’re reading this article now, you probably don’t have one of those and may not have time to get one. If that’s the case, I’ve rounded up some other ways to watch below:
- Streaming services: Many popular streaming services offer live NBC, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Now. These services are easy to cancel, and you can usually get a week free.
- NBC online: You can access live NBC on the network’s website or via its NBC mobile apps. You’ll need login credentials with a pay-TV provider for this option.
- Locast: This is a relatively new, totally free nonprofit service that lets you stream over-the-air broadcast networks. It’s only available in select markets, though. Find it here.
Enjoy the fireworks!