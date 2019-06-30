How to fix a fender bender in space

This is the 30th in an exclusive series of 50 articles, one published each day until July 20, exploring the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Moon landing. You can check out 50 Days to the Moon here every day .

During Apollo 17, after his first cruise around the Moon with crewmate Jack Schmitt in their lunar rover, mission commander Gene Cernan was working near the parked rover when he had an accident.

A geology hammer he had stowed in a pocket of his spacesuit caught the edge of the right rear fender on the rover.

Cernan narrated back to Mission Control what happened.

“Oh, you won’t believe it.” [Pause] “There goes the fender.” [Pause] “Oh, shoot.” A few moments later, he radioed, “I hate to say it, I’m going to have to take some time to try and get the fender back on. I caught it with my hammer and it just popped off.”

Cernan tried to repair it right then, using a roll of duct tape that was stowed on the lunar rover itself, but a mounting clip had snapped off, and the tape wouldn’t hold well because of the gritty lunar dirt. NASA had once considered the idea that astronauts should be able to fix their own spacecraft but had abandoned it in 1964. “I never thought I’d be out here doing this,” Cernan said as he worked on the fender. At one point, Mission Control reported that he had fallen “10 minutes behind the timeline.”

Said Cernan, “I’m only going to spend another minute or two on the fender.”