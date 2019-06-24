Facebook is expanding its tools to make content moderation less toxic

Facebook says it will soon expand the set of tools used by its content moderators to limit the psychological effects some may feel after reviewing harmful or disturbing Facebook posts.

The news comes two days after the publication of a damning exposé by the Verge‘s Casey Newton of a Facebook content moderation facility in Tampa, Florida, run by a third-party vendor called Cognizant. Newton interviewed current and former Facebook moderators who described an unsanitary and rancorous workplace where one moderator had a heart attack and died on the job, and managers appeared to care more about pleasing Facebook than ensuring employee welfare.

Facebook provided this response to the story:

We know this work can be difficult and we work closely with our partners to support the people that review content for K. Their well-being is incredibly important to us. We take any reports that suggest our high standards are not being met seriously and are working with Cognizant to understand and address concerns.

According to Facebook, its work to protect the mental and physical condition of its content moderators—the majority of whom work for third-party community management centers run by companies such as Cognizant and Accenture—began long before the appearance of the Verge’s story.

In May, the company quietly announced it would be giving moderators new controls to help shield themselves from the ill effects of continually watching disturbing content. Moderators will have a preferences pane where they can set their software tool to blur potentially disturbing images or video and mute audio. Facebook has been testing these options with moderators at its Phoenix and Essen, Germany, contract moderation sites. Moderators can also view video or images in grayscale, or stop the videos from auto-playing.

In some cases, moderators can make the determination of whether the content satisfies or breaches the Facebook content policies by viewing only the text, while leaving the images blurred out, says Chris Harrison, a psychologist and member of Facebook’s global resiliency team. He adds that shielding moderators from harm begins with giving them more control of what they’re seeing and how they’re seeing it, so just the existence of the new preferences helps. “The research that we have reviewed indicates pretty strongly that shifting things from color to grayscale or monochrome decreases the level of activation in the limbic system [the brain structures related to emotion],” he says.

“We are trying to decrease the amount of stimulation in that part of the brain because we know that when that part of the brain becomes overstimulated that’s when it can be challenging for people,” Harrison says. “And when we reduce activation in that part of the brain, we increase activation in the prefrontal cortex, which is the executive center of the brain that helps us make effective and efficient decisions.”