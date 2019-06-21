Facebook’s currency could threaten democracy. Let’s not rush into it

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

As new digital financial services, methods of electronic payment and currencies develop and become popular, they should not be allowed to undermine longstanding financial safety systems, even in the name of smoother, cheaper transactions. My concern is not just about large-volume transactions. Facebook has shown how even small amounts of money can buy microtargeted ads with the power to influence public opinion and election outcomes in the U.S. and around the world. Product design and risk assessment Facebook has a long history of questionable business models and privacy practices. The public, and their representatives in government—including elected officials, financial regulators and central bank authorities—should carefully scrutinize all aspects of Facebook’s cryptocurrency plans. This concern is especially urgent because Facebook also has a long history of launching products and services, like political ads and live-streaming video, without fully considering their potential to damage democracy and the global society at large. The company has demonstrated its inability to serve society beneficially—and it may not even be interested in trying. All the signals suggest that customers and regulators alike should carefully examine whether Facebook’s Libra is truly innovative or just a way to avoid restrictions on a potentially hazardous financial product. Defending democracy Facebook’s entrance into the financial industry is a threat to democracies and their citizens around the world, on the same scale as disinformation and information warfare, which also depend on social media for their effectiveness. It may be hard for world leaders to understand that this is an emergency, as they cannot see the virtual powers aligning against them. But they must huddle quickly to ensure they have—and keep—the power to protect their people from technology companies’ greed.

advertisement