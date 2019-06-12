Ford safety recalls: What you need to know about affected SUVs, vans, and pickups

Ford Motor Company announced Wednesday three separate vehicle safety recalls across North America, and another in Canada. Here’s what you need to know:

SUVs

The model: The car manufacturer has issued a recall on select 2011-2017 Explorers, specifically those built in the Chicago Assembly Plant between May 17, 2010 and January 25, 2017.

The problem: The troublesome part is the toe link, which helps keep tires planted on the ground and pointing in the correct direction. Possible fractured toe links in these select models mean the SUVs could lose steering control and be at risk of crashing.

The plan: Dealers plan to remove and replace rear suspension toe links in 1.2 million cars in the U.S., plus 28,000 in Canada and Mexico.

Pickups

The model: The second batch in question is 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with six-speed automatic transmission, specifically those built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant, May 7, 2012, to October 27, 2013, and at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, April 18, 2012, to November 18, 2013.

The problem: These select pickup trucks could accidentally and suddenly downshift into first gear due to an incomplete calibration. If traveling at a high speed, this downshift could be dangerous and lead to a loss of control.

The plan: Ford wants to reprogram the 123,000 pickups with the proper calibration software.