Tyson Foods recall: Here’s what to know after plastic was found in chicken fritters

Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling 5,814 cases of its Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters after two consumers reported finding pieces of plastic in the product.

The chicken fritters are not sold in stores, but they are distributed to schools. The USDA confirmed that this product is not part of the National School Lunch Program but has been purchased separately by individual schools. Tyson says no reports of illness or injury have been filed.

The product was produced at one plant location on February 28, 2019, and each case bears the case code 0599NHL02 and the plant code P-1325 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Tyson said this product was sent to distribution centers in the following states:

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

If you’re concerned that you or someone you know may have come in contact with the product in question, you can call the Consumer Relations department at 1-888-747-7611.