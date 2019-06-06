Some Instagram users no longer have the Close Friends option

Certain Instagram users who are hoping to share intimate Stories with their closest friends have found they no longer can. It’s unclear why, but it seems the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app could be sunsetting the “close friends” feature.

The “close friends” option was essentially a bracketed list of accounts that users could click to share certain Story content with. That is, if you didn’t want to publish an Instagram Story update for the whole world to see, you had the ability to send it only to those few on this elite list of your own making.

It seems, however, that Instagram is at least testing changes to the option, or perhaps getting rid of it altogether. Multiple people on Twitter have noted that they no longer have the close friends button when publishing Stories, and a couple of my colleagues say they no longer have the option either. As of right now, I still have the close friends button on my own account, although admittedly, I have never used it.

I reached out to Instagram for comment and will update this post if I hear back.

For now, we’ll keep an eye on whether more people lose the option, or if the feature comes back to others.