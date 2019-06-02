How to watch the 2019 NBA Finals live on ABC or TSN without cable

Basketball fans around the country will be glued to their TV sets, computers, and phones over the next two weeks as the final games of the NBA season get under way. The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are the two teams competing in the 2019 NBA Finals , with the Raptors already up by one game. Here’s the remaining lineup (note: the last three games will only be played if necessary):

ABC is the exclusive English-language U.S. broadcaster for the NBA Finals. For cord cutters who want to stream ABC’s coverage live on their smart TVs, computers, or mobile devices, you have a few different options. First and foremost, ABC is a broadcast network, which means you can watch it for free with an over-the-air digital antenna (as many more people are doing these days.).

If you don’t have an OTA antenna, you can also try Locast, a nonprofit service that lets users stream broadcast TV networks for free (more info here). Unfortunately, that service is only available in nine cities right now.

Another option is to stream ABC live from its website at abc.go.com/watch-live or through its mobile apps on iOS or Android, but you’ll need a pay-TV login with a cable or satellite company to watch ABC that way. If you don’t have one of those, your best bet is to sign up with a streaming service that offers ABC as part of a bundle. Here’s a few choices:

Most of these services are offering free trials for at least a week, and they’re easy to cancel if you don’t like what you get.

For Canadian viewers: With Toronto in the finals this year, a lot of Canadian viewers will likely want to tune in. If you’re one of them, you’re in luck: TSN is airing all the NBA final games, and you can stream them without cable by signing up for TSN Direct, a service that launched in 2018. Find it here.