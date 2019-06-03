How NASA selected the first astronauts (and why no convicts have walked on the Moon)

This is the third in an exclusive series of 50 articles, one published each day until July 20th, exploring the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Moon landing. You can check out 50 Days to the Moon here every day .

In the earliest days of planning to send people into space, NASA was worried that no one would want to go.

So the agency had an idea: Ask prison inmates to volunteer to be the first astronauts.

It may be the space agency’s single-most wrongheaded idea in its history, and it isn’t mentioned anywhere in the official documents about early astronaut selection, or the histories of manned spaceflight. There’s not a whisper of it in Tom Wolfe’s The Right Stuff, the rollicking insider account of the selection of those early astronauts.

But the story comes from an authoritative source: Warren J. North, a senior NASA official who helped select the first U.S. astronauts, the so-called “Mercury 7,” and went on to be chief of NASA’s flight crew operations.

In 1958, in the early planning stages for the manned U.S. space program–the one-person Mercury flights–NASA considered what would happen if no one wanted to be an astronaut.

“The Mercury project was a wild undertaking at first because the Atlas rockets and the ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles] were not designed for manned flights,” North said. They were, in fact, missiles designed to deliver atomic bombs.