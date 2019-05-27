You don’t need to be successful to be happy

Work hard, become successful, then you’ll be happy. At least, that’s what many of us were taught by our parents, teachers, and peers. The idea that we must pursue success in order to experience happiness is enshrined in the United States’s most treasured institutions (the Declaration of Independence), beliefs (the American dream), and stories (Rocky and Cinderella). Most people want to be happy, so we chase success like a proverbial carrot on a stick–thinking that contentment lurks just on the other side of getting into college, landing a dream job, being promoted, or making six figures. But for many chasers, both success and happiness remain perpetually out of reach. The problem is that the equation might be backwards.

Our hypothesis is that happiness precedes and leads to career success–not the other way around. In psychological science, “happiness” relates to “subjective well-being” and “positive emotions” (we use the terms interchangeably). Those with greater well-being tend to be more satisfied with their lives, and also to experience more positive emotions and fewer negative ones. Research suggests that it’s these positive emotions–such as excitement, joy, and serenity –that promote success in the workplace.

Let’s look first at the cross-sectional studies that examine people at a single point. This allows researchers to determine whether happiness and success are correlated. Relative to their glummer peers, happier people are more satisfied with their jobs; they also receive greater social support from coworkers and better performance evaluations from supervisors. Notably, it might be that bosses give happy employees higher performance evaluations due to a halo effect, where a favorable impression in one area (such as happiness) influences opinion in another area (such as work ability): e.g, “Tim is happy, so he must be great at his job too.” However, there’s also some evidence that people with higher well-being perform better on a range of work-related tasks: One pivotal study found that sales agents with a more positive outlook sold 37% more life-insurance policies than their less positive colleagues.

Happiness is associated with excellent work performance in other areas as well. People who frequently experience positive emotions tend to go above and beyond for their organizations; they’re also less likely to be absent from work or quit their jobs. People with better well-being also tend to earn bigger salaries than those with lower well-being.

However, such cross-sectional research has its limits, since it can’t establish which comes first–happiness or success. Longitudinal studies can help here, as they follow people over days, weeks, months, or years to see how they’ve changed over time. According to the longitudinal literature, people who start out happy eventually become successful, too. The more content a person is at an earlier point in time, the more likely she is to be clear later on about what kind of job she wants, as well as to fill out more job applications and find employment. A key study found that young people who reported higher well-being than their peers just before graduating from college were more likely to receive follow-up job interviews three months later.

Positive emotions are also predictors of later achievement and earnings. In one study, happy 18-year-olds were more likely to be working in prestigious, satisfying jobs and to feel financially secure by age 26. In another, people who were more cheerful when starting college went on to have higher incomes.

But it’s not enough to establish that happiness comes before success; we want to know, does one cause the other? After all, there could be some unmeasured variable, such as intelligence or extraversion, that’s driving both well-being and work performance. Indeed, extraverts are more likely both to be happy and to earn greater incomes.