This is the one book that Elaine Welteroth rereads every time she has a big life change

Obama’s senior adviser’s book does more than reflect on the golden years of the Obama era—her story is a road map to how we can effect change from the bottom up.

2. Beloved, Toni Morrison

I am still unpacking the movie Us. My favorite podcast, Still Processing, pointed me back to this classic novel for clues that might help me to understand the film’s deeper meaning.

3. Winners Take All, Anand Giridharadas

In an age when brands capitalize on social entrepreneurship, this book exposes the role those same companies play in creating the ills they purport to resolve.

4. The Alchemist, Paul Coelho