Can a Supreme Court justice be removed? Yes, and here’s how

After a spate of U.S. Supreme Court decisions were released this past week—including an unpopular decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , the 1973 case that guaranteed abortion rights across the country—protestors are now calling for the federal government to take action against justices who they claim have not been honest with the American people.

On Sunday, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined those calls in a television interview, in which she said impeachment should be “very seriously considered” if justices lied in their confirmation hearings about their intent to overturn Roe v. Wade—presumably referring to justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both of whom seemed to testify under oath that Roe v. Wade was a settled legal precedent.

Ocasio-Cortez also took aim at justice Clarence Thomas, for his refusal to recuse himself from cases regarding the 2020 election and 2021 insurrection, after it was revealed that Thomas’s wife was involved in efforts from the Trump campaign to overturn Biden’s victory.

If you were wondering if it was possible to remove Supreme Court justices after they are confirmed to their lifetime appointments, the answer is yes. The framers of the U.S. Constitution included a process to do just that. That said, it has never really been done successfully. Yet.