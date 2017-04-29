What To Do When Your Boss Doesn’t Like You Anymore

Every human relationship goes through ups and downs, and the one you share with your boss is no exception. Think about your friends: There are times when you’re in touch with one friend every day and other times when you barely talk. You might even be so annoyed at some of your friends that you don’t want to hear from them for a while, or even ever again.

These vicissitudes are natural, but when they happen in the workplace they can make you feel like you’re playing a giant game of chess with your colleagues—particularly your boss. Here’s how to cut through your paranoia, figure out what’s going on, and repair your relationship with your boss if it turns out you need to. Stop Reading Tea Leaves First things first: Your boss’s opinion of your performance matters—make no mistake about that. But getting an accurate reading on your boss’s opinion of your performance is probably harder than you think. You probably shouldn’t try reading those tea leaves on a daily basis. It’ll just drive you insane. I’ve been both an employee and a boss over the years, so I know how easy it is to read into things like the wording your boss might use to give you a bit of feedback or offer advice. I can remember once anxiously rereading the notes I’d gotten from my boss after a performance review, trying to uncover the hidden meaning between the lines. It was all for nothing. The fact is my boss didn’t write those notes all that carefully—they were meant to be taken pretty literally and superficially. What’s more, they might not have even convey that surface-level meaning all that well in the first place, especially if they were dashed off quickly. Hidden symbolism is the province of people with far more time on their hands than most bosses have. So don’t try interpreting mundane workplace situations for evidence of behind-the-scenes machinations. Related: Four Easy Ways To Reboot Your Relationship With Your Boss Be The One To Bring It Up First That said, if you notice a consistent (and more or less explicit) negative thrust to your interactions with your boss, it’s time to step up and do something. The most obvious thing to do is generally the right thing to do: Go talk to your boss. But it’s hard to take such direct approach for the same reason that many people avoid medical tests when they suspect they might get bad news. Uncertainty about the future seems preferable to knowing that there’s a problem.

