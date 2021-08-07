advertisement
Fast Company’s picks of the best anniversary gifts

Whether you lean more toward practical or sentimental gifts, Here are 29 ways to mark your anniversary with products that Fast Company editors love and use.

[Photo: courtesy Monos]

There’s the Paper Year (year one) — and the Wood Year (year five), and even the Electronics Year (44, is a good one). But what about the anniversary gifts they really want? Here are our picks for well-designed, actually useful gifts for relationship milestones of any degree. Sentimental or practical? We’d like to think they’re both, but take your pick. 

Artifact Uprising Photo Books

Take your favorite trip or a decade of memories off Instagram and make them tangible with one of AU’s pristine photobooks — easily designed from your desktop or their app.

$15|Buy Now
Balmuda Toaster Oven

Keep it steamy with Balmuda’s innovative toaster that uses a capful of water to give bread that fresh-from-oven taste even when things have gotten stale.

$329|Buy Now
Bearaby Hugger

Bearaby uses oversized loops of yarn to give a calming heft that won’t leave you (or your loved one) hot and bothered — each throw is breathable, machine washable, and looks way more attractive than your typical weighted blanket.

$399|Buy Now
Brightland Essential Capsule

You deserve good olive oil. They deserve good olive oil. Brightland’s selections are curated like quality wine and will please any culinary queen or king in your home.

$112|Buy Now
Estelle Colored Martini Glasses

Because you always have something to celebrate.

$205|Buy Now
Feast Dinnerware by Yotam Ottolenghi

Make both dinner parties and Monday nights a little more magical with colorful quirky tableware by Serax x Yotam Ottolenghi.

From $87|Buy Now
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder

Get the perfect grind every time with Fellow’s clever electric grinder — it takes the guesswork out of particle size and will be beloved by your household coffee aficionado.

$299|Buy Now
Framebridge Vintage Picture Frame Service

Remove the guesswork from measuring a mat with one of Framebridge’s expertly designed framing services.

$139|Buy Now
Getaway

Give the gift of getting off the grid with a weekend away in one of Getaway’s secret, secluded cabins.

Prices vary|Buy Now
Goldbelly meal kits

Their favorite restaurant. Delivered — no matter the takeout zone.

Prices vary|Buy Now
Hipcamp

Check one off the bucket list with Hipcamp’s vast selection of naturally beautiful outdoor adventures and campsites across the country.

Prices vary|Buy Now
Homechef by MakiMaki

Learn to make your favorite rolls at home with MakiMaki’s signature sushi kits. Each arrives with fresh sushi grade cuts, accoutrements, rice, and a bamboo rolling mat.

From $90|Buy Now
Legacybox Service

Restore the memories you could never forget with expertly crafted film and photo digitization from Legacybox.

Prices vary|Buy Now
Leon and George Fiddle Leaf Fig

It’s no Love Fern, but it’s surely a beauty.

$599|Buy Now
Made In Copper Set

Equally effective for elaborate feasts and late-night mac and cheese, Made In’s copper cookware is not only indulgent — it performs like a beast, too.

$1,199|Buy Now
Material The Iconics

Revamp your date night arsenal with a suite of high-quality, well-designed kitchen tools from Material, ready to slice, sautee, and serve.

$245|Buy Now
Mirror

You can both break a sweat — and never argue about who left the gym equipment out — with Mirror, the elegantly designed, high-tech workout companion that disguises itself as just another piece of stylish home decor.

$1,445|Buy Now
Misen Dutch Oven

Start (or complete) an heirloom quality cookware collection with Misen’s clever new Dutch Oven. It’s non-stick, versatile (with a grill pan lid), and will stand up to the test of time — just like you.

$165|Buy Now
Monos Hybrid Carry On

Zipperless and lightweight, Monos’ polycarbonate-aluminum rolling luggage is stylish, practical, and ready for that second honeymoon whenever you are.

$345|Buy Now
Nebula Capsule Projector

Make it a movie night wherever you go — Nebula’s soda can-size projector can stream popular services (or straight from your computer) against any blank surface. Whether that’s the side of the tent or your bedroom ceiling.

$300|Buy Now
Neighbor Outdoor Sectional

Create a backyard oasis with one of Neighbor’s luxury teak sectionals.

From $2,900|Buy Now
Parachute Linen Supreme Bedroom Bundle

Upgrade almost every item in your bedroom with this all-in-one set — including the brand’s Eco Comfort Mattress, designed to be extra snuggly with intermingled layers of supportive coils and cozy wool.

From $1,786|Buy Now
Public Bikes

Retro-inspired design and modern sensibilities for your favorite commuter.

From $600|Buy Now
Samsung QLED Frame TV

Samsung’s clever QLED TVs look like a piece of art when they’re not in use — an endless gallery that can also Netflix and chill.

From $1,000|Buy Now
Snow Peak Living Lodge

For your design-minded co-adventurer: Snow Peak’s Living Lodges are exceptionally pragmatic and comfortable for groups or a party of two.

$1,749|Buy Now
Sonos Beam

Make movie night an event with one of Sonos’ expertly engineered home speaker systems. The Beam is a seamless integration — with Alexa and Google Home built-in — for effortless romantic interludes.

$399|Buy Now
Spacey Studios artwork

Pick from Spacey Studios’ library of limited edition artwork — or have a one-of-a-kind piece commissioned just for them, starting at $395.

From $195|Buy Now
Usual Wine

The D2C single pour servings from Usual Wines are spectacular on their own but also make great companions for impromptu picnics, outdoor concerts, and romantic walks through the park.

$96|Buy Now
Yeti Lowball Ramblers

There’s no wrong occasion for a new Yeti tumbler. (Six is the Insulated Drinks Anniversary, right?)

$20|Buy Now

