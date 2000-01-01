advertisement
Would you swipe right to land your next job?

Dating apps have become the most popular way to meet your partner. But swiping right or left is no longer just for dating—it may even lead to your next job. A host of new apps have embraced Tinder-like design to change the way people network, and possibly get hired.

