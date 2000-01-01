advertisement
Would lotteries improve democracy?

Only 16 percent of Americans think democracy is working well, and almost 80 percent live under one-party rule in their state. On this episode of the ‘World Changing Ideas’ podcast, host Talib Visram talks with Adam Cronkright about of by for*, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization he cofounded, which aims to replace politicians with everyday people.

