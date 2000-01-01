advertisement
Will.i.am wants to change kids' lives through tech

will.i.am, CEO & founder of technology company i.am+, discusses how education helped him to achieve his goals and how he's giving disadvantaged youth opportunities through his i.am.angel foundation during the TNW Conference in Amsterdam to crown the winner of the Chivas Venture 2018 competition.

