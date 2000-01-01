advertisement
Why Wilmer Valderrama has no regrets about his career

Best known for playing ambiguous foreign exchange student, Fez, on ’That ‘70s Show,’ Wilmer Valderrama is fighting to get his community’s representation right. After his most recent movie, ‘Encanto,’ won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, he told us why Latino representation in media is now more important than ever, and what he hopes it means for the future.

Mastering the art of strategy with Richard Rumelt

Rumelt is a professor of strategy at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, and the author of The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Richard about why most organizations operate with poorly defined and incoherent strategies, and what leaders can do to avoid these pitfalls. According to Richard, strategy isn’t about setting financial targets, statements of desired outcomes, or performance goals; rather, it is about pinpointing the pivotal challenge and taking decisive actions to overcome it. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

The Power of Employee Engagement with Jim Clifton

Jim Clifton is the Chairman of Gallup, the world-renowned polling, analytics and advice organization. Jim has tracked what makes people thrive at work for decades, and written several bestselling books on the topic. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Jim about what drives employee engagement, the link between engagement and productivity & wellbeing, and how organizations can unleash the involvement and enthusiasm of all employees. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

The Heart of Business

Hubert Joly is the former the former Chairman and CEO of Best Buy and author of The Heart of Business. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Hubert about Best Buy’s remarkable turnaround during his tenure as CEO, and unpack the key lessons from the retailer’s resurgence: pursue a noble purpose, put people at the center of the business, create an environment where every employee can flourish, and treat profit as an outcome, not the goal. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

