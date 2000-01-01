advertisement
advertisement

Why This Company Believes Empathy Is Important For Business

Michael Ventura, founder and CEO of the design studio Sub Rosa, thinks empathy is an overlooked tool in the business world. So he created a simple card game to help anyone become more empathetic--and, perhaps, create better design. Co.Design's Mark Wilson visited the studio in Manhattan to try it out.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life