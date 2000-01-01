advertisement
advertisement

Why the minimum wage needs to be raised

The federal minimum wage has not increased since 2009. Until that happens, company leaders have stepped in with their own plans. On this episode of the World Changing Ideas podcast, host Talib Visram talks with Gravity Payments CEO and Founder Dan Price about his decision to increase his employees' salaries to a minimum of $70,000.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

How PayPal is actually closing the racial wealth gap

Black-owned businesses have been some of the worst hit by the pandemic. Now, PayPal is putting its money where its mouth is. In June 2020, in response to the Black Lives Matter protests, the company announced a $535 million commitment to to support minority-owned businesses in the fight against economic inequality. PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and EVP of global sales Peggy Alford join host Chris Denson to discuss why this needs to be a movement and not just a moment.

How PayPal is actually closing the racial wealth gap
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life