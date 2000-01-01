Video Why Good Jobs Matter The New Human Movement is a series hosted by the authors of ‘Humanocracy,’ Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini—where bold thinkers and radical doers reimagine work, management, and capitalism for a new age. Zeynep Ton, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and founder of the Good Jobs Institute, discusses the benefits of upgrading frontline jobs and why so few companies are pursuing this strategy, despite the payoffs.